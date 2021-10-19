The latest developments in the Covid-19 crisis

AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Colin Powell dies –

Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family says. He was 84.

– EU exports 1 billion doses –

The European Union has exported “over one billion” doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 10 months, the bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen says.

– S.Africa rejects Sputnik –

South Africa’s health products regulator says it will not approve Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

– Italian ex-Covid czar probed –

The official who led Italy’s initial response to coronavirus, Domenico Arcuri, is under investigation for embezzlement and abuse of office related to the purchase of face masks from China, his spokesperson says.

– Support dropping –

Nearly two years into the pandemic, growing numbers of people in the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and Japan value protecting the economy over fighting the virus, even if it leads to more Covid deaths, a poll says.

– Congo steps up jabs –

The Republic of Congo announces a 45-day programme to battle a third coronavirus wave, including vaccinating at least 750,000 people.

– Over 4.8 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,895,733 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 724,317, followed by Brazil with 603,282, India 452,290, Mexico 284,381 and Russia 224,310.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 998, Romania with 299 and Iran with 199.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.