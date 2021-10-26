Covid-19 update: 53 new deaths bring SA’s total to 88,987

Citizen Reporter

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 88,987 Covid-19 related deaths, with 53 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, the country has also reported 331 new cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2.920,109.

This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (23%), followed by Free State accounting for 16%. Western Cape accounted for 15%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9% respectively; North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

18.407,943 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

There has been an increase of 45 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 29,107 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 331 new cases, which represents a 1.1% positivity rate. A further 53 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,987 to date.

See more here: https://t.co/QOk9PyVxJZ pic.twitter.com/0CNnohEysS— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 26, 2021

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,952,390 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 737,316, followed by Brazil with 605,804, India with 455,068, Mexico with 286,496 and Russia with 232,775.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,371, followed by Russia with 1,106 and Ukraine with 734Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP