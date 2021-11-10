Covid-19 update: 305 new cases reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

As of Wednesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2.924,622 positive cases of Covid-19, with 305 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 17%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,435 to date.

18.802,232 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, announced the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, on Wednesday.

There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 33,567 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 305 new cases, which represents a 0.9% positivity rate. A further 48 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,435 to date. See more here: https://t.co/Gn2tnr3sdn pic.twitter.com/xagLeucNtV— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 10, 2021

Matric rage takes a ‘no vax, no entry’ policy for 2021

After causing quite the scandal last year, matric rage has taken a firm “no vax, no entry” policy for their 2021 event set to take place from 30 November to 6 December.

“Ballito Rage 2021 and sister event, Plett Rage 2021 have both taken a firm no vax,no entry policy for 2021. The festivals intend to function as vehicles for positive mindset change, encouraging SA’s youth to be proud members of their community and get vaccinated against Covid-19 so that together we can rise from the horrors of the last two years,” said organisers in a statement.

In addition to the vaccine policy, guests and staff at matric rage will need to undergo two rapid antigen tests onsite prior to entry on the first day of arrival and the third day of attendance.

Matric rage guests and staff will also need to comply with all Covid-19 regulations on-site as per national guidelines.

In addition to complying with Covid-19 regulations, the event will need to comply with all conditions of the Sasria eventing act as well as whatever restrictions pertain to gatherings under the Disaster Management Act at the time of hosting the event.

As such, the festival is strictly limited to 2,000 people.

READ MORE: Matric rage takes a ‘no vax, no entry’ policy for 2021