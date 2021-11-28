LIVE BLOG: What you need to know about the Omicron variant

Citizen Reporter

A new Covid-19 variant presenting unique mutations has dealt a blow to global and local efforts to eradicate the virus.

Omicron (B.1.1.529) was first reported from South Africa on 24 November, with the first known confirmed infection from a specimen collected on 9 November.

Other than in South Africa, Omicron has so far been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Italy, Britain and Germany.

The World Health Organization has classified the variant as a “variant of concern”, but cautioned against knee-jerk reaction travel bans.

However, this call was not heeded, and within days, at least 30 countries locked or restricted their borders to South African and other African travellers.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has slammed the globe’s reaction and travel bans, which was kickstarted by the UK placing South Africa back on its red list.

Minister Naledi Pandor assured the country was in talks with regions where travel bans had been imposed, and are attempting to “persuade them to reconsider”.

Dirco also pointed out that the reaction to variants discovered in southern Africa were starkly different to variants found elsewhere.

Pandor said the travel bans were “akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker.”

She said “excellent science” must be “applauded and not punished”.