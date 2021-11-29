Covid-19

News / Covid-19

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Nov 2021
7:35 am

Omicron updates: Emergency measures as variant spreads around the globe

Citizen Reporter

Floods of information about Omicron make it difficult to keep up with the latest insights. Find what you need to know in this live blog.

Travellers walk near an electronic flight notice board displaying cancelled flights at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

A new Covid-19 variant – now classified as Omicron – presenting unique mutations has dealt a blow to global and local efforts to eradicate the virus. 

Omicron (B.1.1.529) was first reported from South Africa on 24 November, with the first known confirmed infection from a specimen collected on 9 November. 

Omicron: Latest updates

Other than in South Africa, Omicron has so far been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Italy, Britain and Germany. 

Global travel bans

The World Health Organization has classified Omicron as a “variant of concern”, but cautioned against knee-jerk reaction travel bans. 

However, this call was not heeded, and within days, at least 30 countries locked or restricted their borders to South African and other African travellers. 

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has slammed the globe’s reaction and travel bans, which was kickstarted by the UK placing South Africa back on its red list. 

SA punished for advanced science

Minister Naledi Pandor assured the country was in talks with regions where travel bans had been imposed, and are attempting to “persuade them to reconsider”. 

Dirco also pointed out that the reaction to variants discovered in southern Africa was starkly different to variants found elsewhere. 

Pandor said the travel bans were “akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker.” 

She said “excellent science” must be “applauded and not punished”. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

Omicron: Instead of praising SA scientists, the world goes mad
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

MATRIC

Rage festival, a super-spreader event in the making warns expert
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

RUGBY

Munster and Cardiff teams remain in SA after Covid positives
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

COVID-19

Travel ban: SA tourism industry loses over R1bn in travel bookings overnight
14 hours ago
14 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

Omicron: Instead of praising SA scientists, the world goes mad
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

MATRIC

Rage festival, a super-spreader event in the making warns expert
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

RUGBY

Munster and Cardiff teams remain in SA after Covid positives
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

COVID-19

Travel ban: SA tourism industry loses over R1bn in travel bookings overnight
14 hours ago
14 hours ago