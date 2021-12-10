‘Get vaccinated and avoid stricter restrictions,’ says Gauteng government

Citizen Reporter

With the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections raging in Gauteng, health officials in the province on Friday called on unvaccinated residents to get their jabs so that they can protect themselves against coronavirus ahead of the festive season holidays.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the fourth wave in South Africa and has over the past week experienced an exponential increase in the number of new infections driven by the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible.

There were 83,248 active coronavirus cases in the province, with 67,554 new cases recorded in the past seven days.

The provincial government on Friday said while it was closely monitoring infection rates and hospitalisations, it urged residents – especially those who are 50 years and older – to get vaccinated.

It said vaccines would ensure that this age group is protected against severe illness, hospitalisation or death in the event that they contract Covid-19.

According to provincial authorities, the greatest number of deaths were in the 60-69-year age group, with more men that have died compared to women.

“We all want to enjoy the festive season without stricter restrictions. We have a choice to get vaccinated and avoid stricter restrictions.

“If you have not yet been vaccinated, now is the time to do it, especially if you are 50 years and older or have comorbidities. This cohort is the most vulnerable to severe Covid-19 illness that may lead to hospitalisation and death,” the provincial government said in a statement.

Joburg has most vaccinations

As of Thursday, 7.3 million vaccinations were administered in Gauteng, with 4.6 million people receiving one dose of either J&J or Pfizer vaccines and 3.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.

According to the district breakdown of the number of vaccinations administered in Gauteng, Johannesburg had the highest number put on jabs arms at 3,183,538, followed by Tshwane (1,682,414), Ekurhuleni (1,645,933), West Rand (499,827) and Sedibeng (352,979).

The provincial government said it was worried about the number of people who were yet to return for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The province said there was no reason for residents not to get inoculated as there was an adequate supply of vaccine doses and sufficient capacity at the vaccination stations.

“Those who have not completed full vaccination and are overdue are urged to go to their nearest vaccination site to be fully protected. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose.

“The vaccination programme is free and open to all people in South Africa regardless of nationality.”

Vaccines ‘holding up well’ against Omicron

While studies were being carried out on the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Friday said that current data showed Covid-19 vaccines administered in South Africa were holding up well against the variant.

“Our scientists are conducting studies to understand the potential impact of this variant on how well the vaccines work but it will take 2-3 weeks before we have clear evidence of the vaccines’ performance against Omicron. Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death,” Phaahla said.

“Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to provide protection against severe diseases with the previous variants, and it is expected that such effectiveness will be maintained against Omicron.”

The minister said early studies also revealed that there was only some loss in the protection of the Pfizer vaccine against Omicron, but this was significantly changed by taking a booster shot of the vaccine.

Pfizer provides around 70% protection after two doses are received. The main reason there is a strong decrease in the vaccine’s ability to neutralise Omicron is because this is a different variant to the one the original vaccine was designed against.

Pfizer data indicates that booster shots provide very little decrease in neutralising Omicron, meaning it is able to fight the variant even better.

