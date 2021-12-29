Reitumetse Makwea
29 Dec 2021
Covid-19: SA urged to roll up for booster vaccination shots

There's no need to register first for the third vaccine dose, health department says.

Picture: iStock
The national department of health has urged South Africans to get booster shots as soon as possible, as the country started rolling out the third doses of the jabs yesterday, with experts commending the department for making booster shots available in time as the effect of vaccines starts to wane. Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s prof Glenda Davison said with a booster, protection was increased against the omicron variant. However, she called on those who have not yet received their first jab to go and get vaccinated. “That does not mean we should stop trying to get everyone else to...

