Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
2 minute read
17 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Covid-19

Unvaccinated Omicron sick have a chance

Experts, however, warn that those who are unvaccinated can still get severely ill and even die.

Picture: iStock
Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of Covid may be less prone to severe illness than those infected with other variants. But both groups are more prone than vaccinated individuals, according to a new study. However, experts warned that those who are unvaccinated can still get severely ill and even die from the disease. Professor Glenda Davison, Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s associate professor and head of the biomedical sciences, said some studies have shown that the majority of patients in ICU, and who have died, have been those who have not been vaccinated. “Early evidence does suggest that...

