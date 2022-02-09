Covid-19 update: 3,628 new cases reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has reported a total of 3.631,642 positive cases of Covid-19, with 3,628 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has reported.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (15%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 8%. Free State and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 213 deaths and of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,502 to date,” said the NICD.

22.555,062 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 128 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest developments in the Covid-19 crisis:

– England moves to end isolation –

England aims to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 later this month if infection levels remain stable, one of the most dramatic easings of coronavirus rules taken by any country so far in the pandemic.

– New York joins mask easing –

New York joins a wave of Democratic-run US states to roll back indoor mask mandates, a symbolic step towards restoring normal life in one of the early epicentres of the pandemic in America.

– Canada truckers protest –

The two-week-long Canadian truckers’ protests against Covid rules threatens the country’s economic recovery, ministers say, with growing demonstrations blocking a vital trade link with the United States.

– Royals positive –

Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing only mild symptoms, the palace says.

And Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 81, has also tested positive, also experiencing only mild symptoms, the palace in Copenhagen says.

– Rich must pay: WHO –

The WHO urges rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer Covid-19 by contributing $16 billion as a matter of urgency.

– Indonesia tests vaccine –

Indonesia begins testing a homegrown vaccine on humans after getting the green light from the country’s drug regulator.

– Over 5.7 million deaths –

Covid-19 has killed at least 5.761,646 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Wednesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 909,020, followed by Brazil with 633,810, India 505,279 and Russia 337,390.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP