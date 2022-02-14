Covid-19

Covid-19 update: Gauteng continues to record majority of new cases

The national Department of Health reported 257 deaths and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours.

Picture File: Limpopo health department screens travellers to Limpopo ahead of the national lockdown at the Mantsole Weighbridge on March 25, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

As of Monday, 14 February, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 3,642,925 with 1,094 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This increase represented a 6.9% positivity rate.

Gauteng continued to record the majority of new cases nationally at 482 (44%). On Sunday, the number of new cases in the province was 572 (35%).

The national Department of Health reported 257 deaths and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,250 to date.

Covid-19 Provincial Breakdown

  • Gauteng 44%
  • Western Cape 16%
  • KwaZulu-Natal 13%
  • Mpumalanga 10%
  • North West 6%
  • Free State 4%
  • Limpopo 4%
  • Eastern Cape 3%
  • Northern Cape 1%

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Monday was is 6.9%, which is lower than Sunday (8.1%). The seven-day average was 8.2%, which is lower than Sunday (8.3%).

In terms of hospital admissions, there was an increase of 47 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

