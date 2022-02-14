Covid-19 update: Gauteng continues to record majority of new cases

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, 14 February, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 3,642,925 with 1,094 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This increase represented a 6.9% positivity rate.

Gauteng continued to record the majority of new cases nationally at 482 (44%). On Sunday, the number of new cases in the province was 572 (35%).

The national Department of Health reported 257 deaths and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,250 to date.

Covid-19 Provincial Breakdown

Gauteng 44%

Western Cape 16%

KwaZulu-Natal 13%

Mpumalanga 10%

North West 6%

Free State 4%

Limpopo 4%

Eastern Cape 3%

Northern Cape 1%

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Monday was is 6.9%, which is lower than Sunday (8.1%). The seven-day average was 8.2%, which is lower than Sunday (8.3%).

In terms of hospital admissions, there was an increase of 47 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.