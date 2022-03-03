Multimillion-Rand cold chain investment to boost vaccine rollout in SA

Faizel Patel

As South Africa ramps up its Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Health Department and mobile operator Vodacom have announced the acquisition of several million Rand worth of new cold chain equipment.

The cold chain equipment which is expected to boost Covid-19 vaccine storage, is currently being distributed around the country.

The initiative follows the donation of €4.2 million (R74 million) by Vodacom Group and Vodafone Foundation to procure cold-chain equipment to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines and other lifesaving medicine, are safely delivered to several countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Vaccine storage is a challenge for various countries on the African continent.

A recent survey of 34 African countries by the African regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that in 31% of countries, more than 50% of districts have challenges with cold-chain capacity that are significantly prohibitive for vaccine rollout.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said partnerships with the private sector plays an important role in assisting with the vaccine rollout.

“As the government we appreciate the continued support from the business sector since the outbreak of the pandemic, and believe this huge contribution by Vodacom will go a long way in safeguarding vaccines from avoidable loss. However, we now need to intensify vaccine demand creation to ensure that our people continue to come forward in numbers to vaccinate and get booster shots in order for the country to reach population immunity.”

CEO of Vodacom Group Shameel Joosub said they are pleased to be able to work closely with the Health Department and support the vaccine rollout programme, ensuring that much needed Covid-19 vaccines reach vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities.

“Moreover, the cold-chain equipment, which includes freezers, refrigerators, cold boxes and carriers, can also assist government beyond the Covid-19 pandemic and assist with the storage and distribution of other life-saving vaccines, including those used for child immunisations.”

Procurement of the life-saving equipment was managed through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), established by the African Union as a component in support of the Africa Vaccine Strategy.

The Health Department said it is at the forefront of distributing the cold-chain equipment across the country, including dispatching it to remote areas that do not have the infrastructure required for extended vaccine refrigeration.

