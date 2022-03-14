Covid-19: SA reports 671 new cases and zero fatalities

Citizen Reporter

According to the national department of health on Monday, South Africa recorded no Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 99,725.

The country also reported only 671 new Covid-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3.695,175.

This increase represents a 4.6% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (45%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

23.424,639 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health says that people who received the Covid-19 J&J single-dose vaccine are eligible to receive an additional or second booster jab from either J&J or Pfizer as of Monday 14 March.

The government is encouraging people to get jabbed or boosted to build up immunity against Covid-19 infection.

There have been some challenges with the recording of the doses on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), but that is expected to be resolved during the course of the week.

“Individuals can receive the second booster dose at least 90 days or 3 three months after their first booster dose,” said the health department in a statement.

The department will keep the public informed of any amendments related to vaccination schedules, as and when scientifically based changes are made.

Covid-19 vaccines remain the most effective weapon against the pandemic and provide protection against Covid-19 infection.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney