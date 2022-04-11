Covid-19 update: SA records 553 new cases, two more deaths

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, 12 April, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,732,628 with 553 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

Two Covid-19 related deaths were reported – one of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 100,098.

There were 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,621,083 with a recovery rate of 97%. South Africa currently has 11,447 active cases.

24,071,305 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 34,146,981 as of 10 April.

The figure includes 8,333,395 single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines and 25,813,586 Pfizer vaccines.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (279), followed by Western Cape (98) and KwaZulu-Natal (96).

Mpumalanga (27) then follows, while Eastern Cape and Limpopo recorded 16 and 15 new cases respectively.

Free State recorded 10 cases followed by North West (9) and Northern Cape (3), which recorded the lowest cases of the day.

Global developments

Chinese authorities have extended the lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of its 25 million people after a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

Italy has dropped its ‘state of emergency but has extended its travel restrictions until 30 April.

Sweden removed the entry ban on non-EU travellers from 1 April.

Latvia has also joined the growing list of restriction-free European countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

