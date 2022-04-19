Covid-19 update: SA records 1,475 new cases, 14 more deaths

Citizen Reporter

As of Tuesday, 19 April 2022, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,743,582 with 1,475 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 9.9 % positivity rate.

14 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported – three of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 100,195.

There were 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,628,776. South Africa currently has 14,611 active cases.

Provincial Breakdown

The majority of new cases on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively.

Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of

19 April 2022 new cases.

Vaccine Update

A total of 43, 634 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of doses to 34, 413, 466 to date.



