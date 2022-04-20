Covid-19 update: 2,846 new cases reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has identified 2,846 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3.746,424. This increase represents a 13.4% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” said the NICD.

This brings the total fatalities to 100,211 to date.

24.234,233 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19UPDATE: 21,239 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2846 new cases, which represents a 13.4% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 16 deaths; of which 8 occurred in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 100,211 to date: Read more here https://t.co/gsMGwlFOdM pic.twitter.com/h1PFFJkF3f— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 20, 2022

Mozambique lifts Covid-19’disaster’ status

Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi on Wednesday lifted a 19-month-long state of “public disaster” aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

In a speech broadcast on national television, Nyusi said 13.7 million Mozambicans — 90 percent of the targeted population — had now been fully vaccinated.

“We have decided to declare the end of the state of public disaster,” Nyusi said.

He also pointed to “the favourable trend of the pandemic” in Africa and “the need to promote a better balance between health and the economy.”

The state of public disaster, declared in September 2020 after a surge in cases, comprised a series of tough measures, including a curfew.

The state was extended by decree in February, although it lifted the curfew and other restrictions were eased.

Certain public health measures will be remain in place “to avoid an uncontrolled spread” of the virus, Nyusi said.

Among them, travellers entering the country must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Mask-wearing will still be required for public transport and enclosed spaces, but not in open spaces.

In addition, people who test positive must isolate for seven days, a reduction from the previous requirement of 15 days.

Additional reporting by AFP



