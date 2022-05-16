Covid-19 update: 2,952 new cases reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has identified 2,952 new cases of Covid-19, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3.894,745. This increase represents an 16.8% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (47%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The country has also recorded 16 deaths, and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,771 to date.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported,” said the NICD.

24.903,051 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 17,540 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2,952 new cases, which represents a 16.8% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 16 deaths; of which 8 occurred in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 100,771 to date: https://t.co/0U8sBCRVar pic.twitter.com/0r0iFgA3vr— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 16, 2022

‘I feel free’: France lifts Covid-19 mask rule on public transport

Face masks are no longer required in metros, trains and planes in France from Monday, as French authorities lifted one of the last remaining health measures imposed since the pandemic began in 2020.

Health minister Olivier Veran announced last week that masks would no longer be mandatory on public transport and in taxis, following the large drop in Covid-19 cases recently.

“I feel free. Breathing properly wasn’t that easy with masks,” said 26-year-old Parisian Jaceula Madimba in the metro on Monday morning.

France began easing its strict face mask rules in February after a winter surge in cases, but for weeks they were still required at the workplace or in schools until infections declined further.

Veran cautioned that the new measure did not mean the pandemic was over, and insisted that the mask remained recommended.

“I think wearing masks is still necessary just to be safe, for my friends and family,” said Aurelia Imbert, an engineer on her way to Czech Republic for work from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Masks, as well as a health pass proving Covid-19 vaccination, are still required for entering hospitals.

The pandemic appears under control in France for now, but some experts have warned against writing it off to the history books, as a new variant may yet emerge.

And people with weak immune systems have expressed their concern.

ALSO READ: Vaccine hesitancy, infectious nature of Omicron to blame for Covid-19 spike

“I will continue to wear the mask and invite everyone to do so. We protect each other mutually, let us think of the immunosuppressed,” said French epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik.

France has recorded just over 147,000 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak emerged.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain still requires masks to enter hospitals, care homes and on public transport, while in Belgium masks are only necessary on buses, trams and trains.

In Italy, masks remain obligatory in hospitals and on public transport, but also in cinemas, theatres and schools.

Additional reporting by AFP