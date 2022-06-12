Covid-19 update: 962 active cases in the past 24 hours

Citizen Reporter

South Africa recorded 962 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 14 418 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Cumulative cases totalled 3,978,575.

Gauteng has 1.3 million cumulative cases having recorded 361 new cases in the last 24 hours. KwaZulu-Natal has 713 509, 697 156 cumulative cases, the Western Cape 362 404, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape had the least cases at 114 757.

So far, 25,495,097 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

Sonia Gandhi, president of India’s main opposition Congress party, has been admitted to hospital with “Covid-related issues,” a party spokesman said Sunday.

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital New Delhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

“She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” he said, giving no other details.

The 75-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2.

In Canada, government announced the suspension of random Covid tests at airports until the end of June in a bid to reduce chronic delays to travelers in recent weeks, the government said Friday.

The tests will be put on hold from Saturday and will resume “off site” on July 1, according to a government statement.

“We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season,” it said.

– Additional reporting by AFP.