Covid-19 update: 536 new cases, 25 deaths confirmed

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, 13 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,979,126 with 536 new cases identified.

This represents a 5.6% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Twenty-five Covid-19 related deaths were reported – four of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,509.

There were 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,856,957 with a recovery rate of 96,9%. South Africa currently has 20,660 active cases.

25,504,687 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,484,428 as of 13 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (206), followed by Western Cape (115) and KwaZulu-Natal (79).

North West (33) then follows, while Mpumpalanga and Eastern Cape recorded 32 and 28 new cases respectively.

Free State recorded 25 cases followed by both Northern Cape and Limpopo recorded 9 cases, which was the lowest of the day.