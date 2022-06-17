Covid-19 update: 971 new cases, five more deaths reported

Citizen Reporter

As of Friday, 17 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,984,646 with 971 new cases identified.

This represents a 7.2% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Five Covid-19 related deaths were reported – three of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,589.

There were 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,868,259 with a recovery rate of 97,1%. South Africa currently has 14,798 active cases.

25,576,392 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,594,656 as of 17 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (377), followed by Western Cape (191) and KwaZulu-Natal (140).

Eastern Cape (71) then follows, while Free State and Mpumalanga recorded 49 and 47 new cases respectively.

Limpopo recorded 44 cases followed by North West (34) and Northern Cape (18) recorded the lowest cases of the day.