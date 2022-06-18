Covid-19 update: 960 new cases recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Saturday said the were 960 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the country.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in South Africa to 3,985,606.

The NICD said the detection rate for the past 24 hours is 14.16%.

Most of the new cases were detected in Gauteng (439), followed by the Western Cape (187) and KwaZulu-Natal (149).

The number of new cases recorded in the other provinces were as follows:

Limpopo (19),

Mpumalanga (39),

Free State (26),

Northern Cape (5),

Eastern Cape (59),

North West (37).

There were 6,781 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Covid vaccine patents lifted

On Friday the World Trade Organisation agreed to lift patents on Covid-19 vaccines, after pressure from South Africa and India.

The agreement means that developing countries can now produce their own vaccines without permission from the patent holders – at least for six months.

Developing country manufacturers are now allowed to export vaccines produced under the terms of the waiver to other developing countries, without the previous restrictions.

It will also allow for the use of certain information available in regulatory dossiers to fast-track generic manufacturing.

The agreement will cover Covid tests and treatment.

Although demand for Covid vaccines has dropped around the world, many developing countries still lag behind.

While 60 percent of the world’s population has received two vaccine doses, that number falls to 17 percent in Libya, eight percent in Nigeria and less than five percent in Cameroon, according to the World Health Organisation.

“Our focus now is to ensure we address demand by persuading global procurers for vaccines to source from African producers,” the South African government said in a statement.