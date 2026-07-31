Cabinet approved 10-year driver’s licences … now what?

Until the new law takes effect, motorists must continue renewing expired licences under the current five year cycle.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has hailed Cabinet’s approval of a landmark reform that will double the validity of light motor vehicle driving licences from five to ten years, but has warned motorists to continue renewing their licences as normal for now.

The change applies to Codes A, A1, B and EB, while heavy, commercial and public transport vehicles will remain on the five‑year cycle and Professional Driving Permits (PDP) on two years.

A word of caution

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Thursday that Cabinet had approved a new renewal cycle for motorcycle and light motor vehicle licences.

However, the implementation requires amendments to regulation 108 of the Road Traffic Regulations, with draft notices to be submitted to Parliament, the shareholders committee, and the State Law Adviser for scrutiny.

Until the new law takes effect, motorists must continue renewing expired licences under the current five‑year cycle.

The implementation of the extended validity period requires legislative amendments, so motorists will have to continue to renew expired driving licence cards until the new law takes effect.

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the reform reflects government’s commitment to streamlining processes and improving service delivery.

Codes

Code A is applicable for motorcycles up to 125cc, and code A1 is for motorcycles, tricycles or quadricycles above 125cc.

Code B is necessary for light motor vehicles below 3 500kg and code EB is for drivers pulling an articulated or rigid trailer.

Renewal fees range between R140 and R250 in different regions across the country, with government printing roughly three million driver’s licences annually based on 2022-23 and 2023-24 production figures.

Efficiency

Creecy said the decision was informed by a Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) study, which recommended aligning South Africa’s system with international best practice.

“This reform will ease the burden on motorists, reduce the frequency of renewals, and cut service demand pressures within the licensing system,” she explained.

Creecy added that the extension would also enhance administrative efficiency and modernise public services.

“Cabinet’s approval is a significant step toward improving convenience for millions of drivers while ensuring our licensing framework remains robust and credible,” Creecy noted.