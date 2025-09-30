Creecy calls for vigilance on roads after horrific Limpopo crash

The passengers were travelling from a church service at Solomondale to Magoro village outside Giyani when the crash occured.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have called on motorists to be vigilant on the country’s roads after 12 church congregants were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Limpopo.

The twelve people lost their lives in the devastating crash on the R81 in Ga-Sekgopo in Limpopo on Sunday afternoon.

According to the preliminary report, a truck allegedly failed to brake and collided with a minibus taxi from behind and another truck, crushing the minibus taxi between the two trucks.

They were travelling from a church service at Solomondale to Magoro village outside Giyani.

Road safety

Transport ministry spokesperson Collen Msibi said Creecy and Hlengwa have expressed their messages of heartfelt condolences and support to the bereaved families following the major crash

“Saps has confirmed that one male driver, ten female passengers and one child between the ages of 7 and 10 years perished in this crash. Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have reiterated their call to motorists to exercise heightened vigilance on the roads and to take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of other road users.

“The cause of the crash is not known at this stage and will be the subject of an investigation. Deputy Minister Hlengwa has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to dispatch a team of crash reconstruction and investigations to determine the cause of the crash and provide a report in this regard,” Msibi said.

Santaco

Meanwhile, taxi body Santaco has expressed sadness at the minibus taxi and truck collision.

“Santaco Limpopo mourns deeply with the families of the thirteen people who lost their lives in the R81 collision near Ga-Sekgopo, Mooketsi, including a young girl aged about seven. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, the survivors, and all affected communities,” Santaco spokesperson Sipho Phillemon Maloma said.

Maloma extended its condolences and commits ongoing support for the families.

“We are cooperating with authorities and will review safety measures to prevent future tragedies. Our hearts are with the families and communities in this time of mourning,” Maloma said.

