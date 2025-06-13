Youth Day weekend safety: Creecy explains why June is a ‘very unfortunate month’ on SA’s roads

Transport Minister says that on average, the month of June records 1 000 road fatalities every year.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy addressing members of the media on the N12 Potchefstroom on 13 June 2025. Picture: Department of Transport

While South Africans may know the festive season and Easter long weekend as the deadliest periods on the country’s roads, the month of June is also a silent killer.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkuleko Hlengwa launched the department’s law enforcement and road safety programme on the N12 route by Potchefstroom in North West on Friday.

“This effort forms part of the department’s commitment towards road safety advocacy and education, as well as to encourage young people to act responsibly, not drink and drive, and adhere to road safety rules ahead of Youth Day long weekend,” said the department.

The country will commemorate Youth Day on Monday next week, meaning South Africans will get to enjoy the long weekend. However, some may never return to their loved ones after a day or night out.

June crashes

Creecy said that on average, the month of June records 1 000 road fatalities every year. The majority of the victims are younger than 40 years.

“We are conducting the road safety operation in the month of June, because June historically has been one of the very unfortunate months, on average, having a fatality rate of almost 1 000 people,” said Creecy.

“Last year, 231 people lost their lives over the Youth Day weekend. What we understand is that one of the reasons June is a very dangerous month on the roads is that it’s the month with the longest period of darkness. In many provinces of our country, by 5 pm, it’s already starting to get dark in the afternoon. It doesn’t get light before 6.30am.

“On a daily basis, the highest accident rate occurs from the time of darkness until 10pm. What we also know, unfortunately, is that the majority of those who lose their lives on the roads are under the age of 40. That is the age cohort with the highest rate of accidents.”

Causes of road fatalities

Creecy commended the slight decrease in road fatalities in the first five months of 2025, but cautioned that the figures were still too high.

“This year, between January and May, we have had the lowest number of fatal crashes – 2022 had the highest number of crashes, at 4 188. This year, there were 3 572 fatal crashes.

Although seven provinces registered a decrease in their numbers, the Free State and Mpumalanga continued to show an upward trend.

According to Creecy, 45% of those who lose their lives on the road are pedestrians. Additionally, 88% of accidents are caused by human behaviour, including walking on a highway, crossing a highway, running across the road when it is not your time in terms of the traffic lights, drunken driving, speeding texting while driving and fatigue on long-distance journeys.

