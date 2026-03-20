Creecy to unveil 2026 Easter Road Safety Campaign

Traffic volumes are anticipated to increase significantly.

With the Easter break around the corner, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy will unveil the 2026 Easter Road Safety Campaign in a bid to maintain safety on the country’s road network.

Creecy is expected to launch the campaign on Friday along the N3 near the Spruitview off-ramp on the East Rand in Gauteng.

Traffic volumes

Traffic volumes are anticipated to increase significantly as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants embark on various activities, including religious pilgrimages, during the long weekend.

One of the major events over the Easter period is the annual ZCC pilgrimage to Moria. Church members from across the country travel to Limpopo, where the event has been held for more than 116 years since its inception in 1910.

2025 stats

During the 2025 Easter period, fatalities decreased by 45.6% (from 307 to 167) compared to 2024, which Creecy attributed to consistent law enforcement and strong civil society partnerships.

“Crashes were reduced from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025, which is a 32.5% overall decrease compared to 2024,” Creecy said.

Decreases

She noted that all provinces recorded decreases in road accidents, except for the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, which both saw increases.

“All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities except Mpumalanga, which recorded a 27.3% increase compared to 2024. Twenty‑eight fatalities were recorded in Mpumalanga, compared to 22 in 2024,” Creecy said.

The minister attributed the drop in accidents and fatalities to ongoing nationwide efforts, highlighting coordinated law enforcement and strong partnerships between government and civil society.

Border control

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber, together with Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, will conduct a ministerial oversight visit to the Beitbridge Port of Entry on 23 March 2026.

The visit forms part of the BMA’s preparations for the upcoming Easter period, one of the busiest travel seasons across South Africa’s ports of entry.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the oversight aims to assess operational readiness, evaluate systems and personnel deployment, and ensure measures are in place to facilitate the efficient movement of travellers while maintaining border security.

Schreiber and Masiapato are also expected to conduct borderline patrols to test deployed equipment during the visit.