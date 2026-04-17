Crime and sexual-related incidents worsen in Free State after police arrest 38 suspects in a week

In several incidents, including cases of sexual assault, victims were stabbed or shot during confrontations with suspects, while others sustained injuries that may be permanent.

Following multiple incidents in the Thabo Mofutsanyane District, police authorities have noted a rise in crime and violence within local communities, particularly involving sex-related offences.

Police arrested 38 suspects for contact and property-related crimes in the Free State between 6 and 12 April 2026.

Gender-based violence

In several incidents, victims were stabbed or shot during confrontations with suspects, while others sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. The incidents occurred particularly in Maluti-a-Phofung, Phumelela and Dihlabeng.

According to reports from the South African Police Service (Saps), a woman was allegedly murdered and found lying in De Beers Street in Warden. The suspect is unknown at this stage.

In a separate incident in the Qholaqhwe village, Qwaqwa, a woman later succumbed to her injuries in hospital after being severely assaulted.

Another woman in Slovo Park near Phuthaditjhaba was allegedly killed by her husband, who handed himself over to police after the incident.

Sexual Offences

A total of 14 suspects were traced and arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units from Phuthaditjhaba, Bethlehem, Ficksburg and Vrede.

These cases relate to sexual offences, involving allegations of rape and sexual assault, with victims ranging from minors to adults.

It was noted with concern that some victims were attacked while walking alone at night, especially impacting those who reside in the Qwaqwa area.

A woman was arrested in Mashaeng township near Fouriesburg for the alleged rape of a 20-year-old man. According to police reports, the arrest was made with the assistance of the local Community Police Forum.

Child rape

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the Qholaqhwe section of Makwane village in Qwaqwa after he allegedly raped a minor.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, 15 April, around 5.30pm, the victim’s mother was on her way home with a friend in Qholaqhwe when she noticed her nine-year-old daughter leaving a house accompanied by a suspect who was fixing his trousers.

She took her daughter home and asked her what she was doing with the suspect. According to Saps reports, the victim told her mother that the suspect allegedly raped her, leading to his arrest later on.

The 32-year-old suspect was charged with rape and is expected to appear before the Makwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 April. The matter is being further investigated by the Phuthaditjhaba Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Seized firearms

Police reports include the murder of a 65-year-old foreman on a farm outside Bethlehem, along with a homeless man who was allegedly shot dead in the street. A suspect has since been arrested and a firearm seized at the scene.

Other reported incidents include several firearm-related cases where victims were shot and injured during altercations involving disputes near taverns over parking. At least four firearms have been seized in the past seven days, and all suspects involved have been arrested.

Crime

Additionally, 14 suspects were traced and arrested for crimes involving the possession of suspected stolen property.

The items that were recovered from crime scenes include livestock (sheep), electrical appliances, paint, copper pipes, clothing, and corrugated iron used to build shacks.

All suspects have appeared before various Magistrate’s Courts and remain in custody pending trial.

The rise in violence in communities is often linked to alcohol abuse and domestic-related conflict, highlighting the reality in local areas across South Africa.

Saps has urged community members to refrain from purchasing stolen goods and to report criminal activities to the police.

The public is also advised to avoid walking alone at night, especially after visiting taverns. Both young and mature men have been urged to stop taking advantage of vulnerable minor children and women.

“Let us respect and protect women and children within society,” urged Saps.