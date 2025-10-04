JUST IN: ‘Crime fighting’ TV star announced as ActionSA mayoral candidate

This is ahead of next year's local government elections.

ActionSA has announced TV host Xolani Khumalo as its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

This is ahead of next year’s local government elections.

Khumalo hosts the popular crime-fighting show Sizok’thola.

He was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property after the death of an alleged drug dealer in July 2023, but these charges were provisionally withdrawn earlier this year.

Speaking after proceedings, Khumalo said he would tighten the pressure on those who sell drugs.

ActionSA said Khumalo “is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services, and ensure growth and jobs.”

𝗫𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗞𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗦𝗔’𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗸𝘂𝗿𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗶.



Khumalo is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services, and ensure growth and jobs.… pic.twitter.com/Y163e9qher — ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 4, 2025

His announcement as a mayoral candidate was greeted by a wave of cheers as he shook hands with party members and leaders.

ALSO READ: ActionSA councillors told of axing during council sitting

‘Greatest criminals are in government’

Taking to the podium, he promised to fight crime and political collusion with criminals.

“You know me for fighting drug syndicates that destroy our communities, but today we will fight another fight. We will fight crime.

“I stared criminals in the eye. I chased drug dealers through the night. I took on this fight to protect SA’s most vulnerable. I cannot stand by as criminal syndicates do what they want in this country.”

He said while he had his time in court, he would do it all again.

“The rot and corruption have crippled us. As dangerous as drug dealers are, the greatest criminals are not hiding in shadows; they are in government.”

He said that corruption is public enemy number one, and won’t be tolerated.

“The real fight is walking into a drug den at two in the morning and catching drug dealers naked and removing them from our communities. The real fight is confronting murderers and arms dealers that are flooding our streets and neighbourhoods.

“Now it is the time to take the same fight to the Ekurhuleni City Hall and weed out the corrupt criminals who dare to call themselves public servants.”

He said he would start an independent anti-corruption unit and launch lifestyle audits, to keep officials accountable.

“Every contract will be reviewed. This thing of using government as a get-rich-quick scheme will end,” he added.

WATCH: His full speech below

Speaking on Khumalo’s appointment, ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont said their candidate was born in Thembisa, and took a dig at Helen Zille’s decision to run as mayor of Johannesburg.

“ActionSA doesn’t have to wheel pensioners from Cape Town to come and fix municipalities,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘Will Soweto get services?’ – Mashaba questions whether Zille will be good for Joburg (VIDEO)

This is a developing story