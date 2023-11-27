CSA to probe SA under-19 skipper Teeger’s pro-Israeli comments

Teeger landed in hot water following his comments at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards Ceremony last month.

The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) will investigate South Africa’s Under-19 skipper, David Teeger, for pro-Israeli comments at last month’s ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards Ceremony.

The young cricketer dedicated his award to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers involved in the ground offensive in the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted on 7 October.

Israeli soldiers rising stars

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger was quoted as saying by South African Jewish Report.

However, Teeger’s comments were flagged by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), who laid a complaint against him.

Investigations

The CSA met in Johannesburg on Sunday to deliberate on the complaint against Teeger.

“The Board resolved to appoint an independent enquiry to be adjudicated by Advocate Wim Trengove SC to determine whether Mr Teeger breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions Codes of Conduct.

“The enquiry will be conducted expeditiously and the decision of Advocate Trengove as well as his reasons will be made public. CSA will not comment further on the matter until the conclusion of the enquiry,” it said.

The outcome could be critical for Teeger as South Africa will be hosting next year’s Under-19 World Cup.

Teeger is head boy of King Edward VII School (KES), the captain of the Proteas Under-19 team, and the Central Gauteng Lions Under-19 A team.

Tensions

The current conflict in Gaza has created tensions between South Africans of different faiths.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to guard against the Israel-Palestine conflict turning citizens against each other.

Ramaphosa said the conflict in Gaza called for solidarity, tolerance and dialogue.

“No matter how strong our views on this matter, we must guard against this conflict turning us against each other as South Africans.”

Emotions

The president said what is happening in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank provoked strong emotions.

“For some, the murder of Israelis and the abduction of hostages on 7 October has further hardened sentiment that Israel has the right to use whatever means at its disposal to defend itself. At the same time, there are others who view the collective punishment of the people of Gaza by the Israeli government as a war crime,” Ramaphosa said.

“It was disappointing, therefore, to read an article in a leading Israeli newspaper by a representative of a local Jewish organisation suggesting that our government is ‘encouraging pogroms’ against the South African Jewish community,” he said.

