Cut-offs: mayor gets it wrong

City official arrived at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre with an incorrect statement.

City of Tshwane’s mayor Nasiphi Moya has once again drawn fire after announcing on social media last week that the municipality would cut electricity to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

The attempted disconnection – later exposed as based on an incorrect account statement – has reignited criticism of the city’s controversial “Tshwane Ya Tima” campaign, which last year saw power cuts to police stations and even Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

Incorrect account statement

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department is once again surprised by the conduct of the city, following an attempted electricity disconnection at the facility, which was based on an incorrect account statement.

“It is not only disturbing but humiliating that the mayor once again chose to make public pronouncements via social media, alleging that electricity would be disconnected at a correctional facility, without ensuring that the facts were verified.”

Nxumalo said city officials arrived at the facility with an incorrect statement and were embarrassed when the error was pointed out to them.

“This incident clearly demonstrates a lack of due diligence and basic verification before drastic action is taken,” he said.

No electricity disconnection took place

“The apparent eagerness to disconnect electricity, particularly at a critical national facility such as a correctional centre, without confirming the accuracy of billing information raises serious questions about the city’s administrative processes and intentions.”

No electricity disconnection took place and city officials withdraw after acknowledging their error, Nxumalo said.

“It is expected that the mayor will display the same enthusiasm in publicly correcting the misinformation, admitting that the city’s facts were wrong, and offering a humble apology to the department of correctional services and the public at large.”

Campaign not to embarrass government

Nxumalo said correctional facilities were critical state institutions responsible for public safety and national security.

“They should not be subjected to reckless public statements or administrative missteps that undermine their operations and credibility.”

MMC for human settlements Aaron Maluleka said the city wasn’t doing the Tshwane Ya Tima campaign to embarrass departments.

Municipality owed by government

“We are owed R2 billion by government departments. We visited Sita, Saps College in Pretoria West and went to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services and the department of labour.

“All these departments acknowledged their debts and have made arrangements to pay.”

Maluleka has encouraged other departments to work with the city to resolve their debts.

DA mayoral candidate for Tshwane Cilliers Brink said “Tshwane Ya Tima” is a great initiative (to get the basics of credit control right).

“But Tshwane is messing it up, and the PR is turning against the city. My advice to the mayor is to call these ministers and get the municipal manager and directors-general to resolve the disputes.”

