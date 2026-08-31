D-day for Sassa social grant recipients who risk losing access to their grants

Last day to switch to black cards before losing access to your grant payments

All social grant beneficiaries who still use Sassa gold cards have been advised to make the switch to the new Postbank black cards.

Beneficiaries have until the end of today to switch before they fall at risk of losing their grant payments.

Postbank chief commercial officer Thami Cele pressed the urgency to switch earlier this month.

“Failure to do so will result in beneficiaries being unable to access their payments with their Sassa gold cards, as the cards have expired and will no longer be accepted in the payments system.”

Last minute switchers, here’s how to switch:

All beneficiaries can collect their cards from Postbank service points located inside selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer, and Spar stores.

Beneficiaries can dial *120*355# from any cellphone to locate the nearest collection point. Customers must bring a valid South African ID or a temporary ID to collect a card. Cards can be collected in any province, regardless of where the Sassa grant was originally approved.

Postbank has communicated that all black cards work immediately after collection and shall not require users to visit a SASSA branch. Any balance on an existing gold card will automatically transfer to the new card.

The replacement process is free of charge and requires no forms.

Beneficiaries needing more information can contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55.