DA bickering intensifies as Steenhuisen reported to public protector

Dion George submitted an affidavit to the public protector alleging that Steenhuisen fired him as environment minister under false pretences

The bitter feud between DA leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s finance committee chairperson Dion George has escalated.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, George submitted an affidavit to Public Protector KholeKa Gcaleka alleging that Steenhuisen had fired him as environment minister under false pretences.

George was removed from his position in the government of national unity (GNU) in November and replaced by the DA’s Willie Aucamp.

The former minister also accused Aucamp’s family of being involved in canned lion hunting. Aucamp has refuted these claims.

It comes shortly after Aucamp asked the public protector to look into the irregular use of state resources by George and the fabrication of a whistle-blower report, the report claims.

Infighting in the DA

The public bickering between the DA leaders started when George was accused of sexually harassing and mistreating staff in the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. These claims were never proved. Steenhuisen has been accused of being behind these claims as he attempts to consolidate power within the DA.

George then reported Steenhuisen for allegedly abusing the party’s credit card. He alleged that the DA leader used it for his personal benefit, including racking up a large Uber Eats bill. It was also revealed that a default judgment was issued against him in 2025 for almost R150 000 in unpaid personal credit card debt.

The infighting is taking place ahead of the DA’s elective conference in April, where Steenhuisen is seeking re-election as party leader.

Steenhuisen denies George’s allegations

In his submission to the public protector, George accused Steehuisen of instructing him to meet captive-lion breeders. George also accused the DA leader of replacing him in Cabinet with someone who would help him achieve his personal political goals.

Steenhusine denied interfering with George’s duties and called the allegations “flimsy fabrications”. He also accused George of making the accusations in an “attempt to seek revenge for his removal” as minister.

Zille steps in

The infighting between Steenhuisen, George and Aucamp could also be damaging to the DA ahead of the local government elections at the end of the year.

It led to the DA’s Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille stepping in and announcing that the claims made by George and Steenhuisen would be investigated.

Zille also told DA leaders to stop making accusations in public.

“FedEx resolved to refer the matter to the party’s Federal Legal Commission to institute a full investigation into the issues involved, focusing on alleged violations of the DA’s constitution and rules in the genesis and progression of this dispute,” she said in November.

“FedEx also issued an injunction to everyone involved, either directly or peripherally, to stop prosecuting their arguments through the media, and allow the parties’ processes to take their course.”