DA files court application to force Ramaphosa to release NDPP selection process report

Ramaphosa unexpectedly appointed Advocate Andy Mothibi as NDPP.

The DA wants answers on the selection process for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The party filed an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the report on the NDPP selection process.

Six candidates, including former NDPP Menzi Simelane, were interviewed by an advisory panel appointed by Ramaphosa to identify the most suitable person for the role.

However, after intense interviews, the panel found that none of the candidates were suitable for the position.

This prompted Ramaphosa to appoint Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new NDPP, even though Mothibi was not among the candidates interviewed for the position.

Ramaphosa has defended his decision to appoint Mothibi.

ALSO READ: Shamila Batohi’s been in the job for 6 years. Here’s how many high-profile convictions she’s secured

South Africans ‘entitled’

DA Spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, said South Africans are entitled to see the NDPP advisory panel report.

“While the DA has cautiously welcomed the appointment of Advocate Andy Mothibi, and expressed hope that it will stabilise and strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), serious concerns remain about the deeply flawed appointment process and the president’s handling thereof.

“The Presidency confirmed that it will not make the NDPP panel report public, claiming it was intended only to ‘guide Ramaphosa and that there is no obligation to release it’”.

Transparency

Breytenbach said this undermines the “transparency in a process that was already marred by delays, an ill-equipped panel, and a failure to properly discharge its mandate.”

“The President cannot exercise such sweeping constitutional powers behind a veil of secrecy. This report goes to the heart of whether the NDPP appointment process was lawful, rational, and fair. South Africans are entitled to see it.”

Mothibi, who is currently the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), is expected to take up the position as the new NDPP boss on 1 February 2026.

Mothibi will replace the current NDPP, Shamila Batohi, who is expected to retire at the end of January 2026.

ALSO READ: Four things you need to know about new NPA boss Advocate Andy Mothibi