Zille to the rescue: Will she save Joburg as the city’s mayor?

Molefe Seeletsa

8 June 2025

The DA has been actively looking for mayoral candidates for some time.

Zille Johannesburg mayor 2026 elections

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille is reportedly weighing the possibility of running for mayor of the City of Joburg ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The former DA leader has been urged by party members to consider stepping forward for the position, and Zille is said to be seriously contemplating the offer.

However, before making a final decision, Zille, who is based in Cape Town, plans to consult with her family.

Zille vying for City of Joburg mayor position?

Zille spoke to City Press about the possibility of her candidacy, emphasising that, if she agrees to apply, she would have to go through the DA’s selection process, just like any other contender.

She expressed her belief the DA has a real chance to surpass the ANC as the leading party in Johannesburg, a city struggling with decaying infrastructure.

The DA federal chairperson admitted that transforming the city would be a significant challenge if she decides to run and succeeds in becoming the metropolitan municipality’s first citizen.

“It will be the toughest challenge of my life, but I will do anything to save the city to which I owe my youth,” Zille told the publication.

The former Western Cape went on to highlight that the DA has been actively looking for mayoral candidates for some time.

DA guns for Gauteng’s metros

Zille has consistently voiced her party’s goal of taking control of major metros across the country, with a particular focus on Gauteng.

She has previously stated that the DA does not necessarily need to secure more than 50% of the vote to govern in coalition government.

According to her, local government is much more important than provincial government when it comes to the economy.

She said if the DA becomes the largest party in all Gauteng’s metros, the party will essentially control the region’s economy.

Zille also highlighted that securing more than 20% of the vote in a proportional representation (PR) system would be a solid result.

She emphasised that the DA would try to be the “biggest party in as many local governments as we can” ahead of next year’s municipal elections.

City of Joburg’s new ‘bomb squad’

Zille’s potential candidacy comes in the wake of City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero‘s recent appointment of a special “bomb squad” team to address the city’s ongoing service delivery issues.

The 12-member team, led by ANC veteran Snuki Zikalala, will serve for the next two years.

The unit’s objectives are wide-ranging.

It will deploy rapid response teams to areas experiencing service delivery crises and provide oversight for the mayor.

Additionally, the team has been tasked to combat lawlessness, address illegal dumping, repair broken streetlights, and tackle persistent sewage problems.

Another key focus will be working to formalise informal settlements, alongside other pressing tasks.

The appointment comes at a time when Johannesburg is grappling with several ongoing challenges, such as pothole-ridden roads, severe water shortages, hijacked buildings, rising crime, malfunctioning traffic lights, and frequent power outages.

