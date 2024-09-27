DA warns illegal emergency light usage puts motorists’ lives in danger

The DA said that these vehicles have allegedly been forcing other road users into accidents.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Community Safety Committee for the Gauteng Traffic Police and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to urgently clamp down on the unlawful usage and installation of emergency lights on vehicles in Gauteng.

The party stated that it has received numerous complaints from road users regarding alleged incidents of harassment or bullying by unauthorized vehicles using blue or red emergency lights on Gauteng roads.

‘Harassment’

DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety, Michael Sun, said that these vehicles have allegedly been forcing other road users into accidents.

“Innocent motorists and road users in Gauteng are being terrorised by vehicles fitted with unauthorised emergency lights, leading to fatal accidents, some of which have led to the loss of life.

ALSO READ: Politicians’ blue light brigades poses threat to other drivers, AA calls for review

“The illegal use of emergency lights is a clear violation of Regulation 176 and 185 of the National Road Traffic Act, 2000, which is in place to ensure the safety of all road users and prevent confusion or abuse of emergency signals, Sun said.

National road traffic act

The act explicitly permits vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines, or rescue vehicles to be fitted with red flashing lights when responding to emergencies.

It also stipulates that no individual may operate a vehicle equipped with blue lights or capable of emitting blue lights unless they are members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), municipal police, traffic police, or certain members of the South African National Defence Force when performing their official duties.

The act specifies that vehicles owned by registered security companies may be fitted with a lens bar containing white lights with the word “security” and the owner’s name displayed in black letters. Crucially, these lights are not allowed to rotate or strobe.

‘Reckless behaviour’

Sun has condemned the “reckless behaviour” which not only endangers public safety but also erodes confidence in legitimate emergency services.

“Despite being clear, this regulation has been violated mostly by those working in the security industry. Countless road users have shared alarming accounts of feeling harassed, intimidated, or deceived by unauthorised vehicles flaunting blue or red emergency lights.

“The DA will further table questions to the Office of the Premier responsible for the Community Safety Portfolio to determine what actions are being taken to address the illegal use of emergency lights in the province,” Sun said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Blue light VIP Saps officers assault motorists