DA man under fire over Starlink

Blocking Elon Musk’s SpaceX in South Africa is like blocking children from technology they would have access to without the internet, experts say – but that’s what the ANC and EFF are doing.

DA Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi has issued a firm policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, effectively ordering the regulator to drop its strict Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) requirements in favour of a model that welcomes multinationals like SpaceX.

This requirement has so far prevented billionaire Musk’s Starlink from operating in SA due to its parent company, SpaceX’s, global policy of 100% ownership of its subsidiaries.

EFF and ANC band together to condemn Starlink policy

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said no minister may amend or suspend legislation via policy directives.

“It mirrors a troubling trend where ministers belonging to the DA seek to bypass parliament by reforming laws through directives rather than following democratic legislative processes.

“The minister claims to have received 19 000 submissions on the draft, asserting that 90% of these support the policy direction, citing the regulatory clarity it provides and its potential to expand access to high-speed internet.”

The figures raise serious concerns about where the submissions were counted and whether they were independently verified, Bhengu said.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the ridiculous policy directive means companies such as Starlink would no longer need to comply with 30% local ownership requirement, which protect SA’s local telecommunications industry.

The EFF has had numerous engagements with mobile network operators and interest groups, who have all confirmed their concerns that Starlink poses a threat to jobs in the industry due to its remote operational nature, Thambo said.

“Even greater, it poses a security concern, considering the hostility of Musk against our nation.

“For an unrepentant racist and megalomaniac like Musk to enter the telecommunications market in South Africa, granting him possible control of infrastructure in the long term, is irresponsible.”

Senior political lecturer at North-West University, Benjamin Rapanyane, shares the ANC and EFF’s sentiments.

“A decision of such magnitude should be consulted thoroughly first, especially since Musk has been the one perpetuating the unconfirmed white genocide in South Africa. Who did Malatsi consult? Was it a target consultation?”

Claims that empowerment policies are being abused to limit connectivity

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said the EFF’s reaction is a typical example where the elite benefit inappropriately through crime and corruption from the abuse of the morally justified empowerment policies of South Africa.

“They complain that there are those who could benefit, children, schools and people with no access to information and technology, but the EFF elites are monopolising the benefits of technological development and limiting access for the elite.”

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said it seems to him the ANC would be happy if thousands of children from rural areas did not have access to the internet, and would rather opt for their ideology.

“They put the ANC’s ideology above the interests of children who could greatly benefit from access to Wi-Fi and the internet.”

Malatsi’s policy direction does not allow anyone to bypass empowerment or transformation requirements, DA spokesperson on communications and digital technologies Tsholofelo Bodlani said.

“Instead, it seeks to prevent international companies from being excluded altogether in cases where local ownership is not feasible. SA urgently needs wider access to connectivity.

“Excluding global firms serves neither objective,” Bodlani said.

