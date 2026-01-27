DA moves to appoint private eye to trace Edwin Sodi

Sodi completed only 60% of the first phase in upgrading the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works plant, despite being paid R291.4 million.

The DA has instructed its legal team to appoint a professional tracing agent to locate Edwin Sodi, who has been linked to a failed tender worth millions to refurbish the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant in Tshwane.

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the ANC-led coalition governing Tshwane has run out of excuses for why a completed application to blacklist Sodi and his associates has not yet been submitted to National Treasury.

Coalition ‘failed to act’

“Despite repeated assurances and ample opportunity, the coalition has failed to act,” Brink said.

“If successful, the blacklisting application would prevent Sodi and Blackhead Consulting from doing business with the state, which is a necessary step to protect communities such as Hammanskraal from further harm.”

Mayor denies delay

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya denies that the city is delaying the blacklisting process against Sodi.

Moya said multiple attempts were made on separate occasions to serve notice on the affected companies and their directors through lawful channels, including verification of registered details on the central supplier database and other prescribed mechanisms.

Moya said there was no lack of urgency in this matter.