DA MP to lay charges over missing R637 million ETDP Seta funds

DA MP Karabo Khakhau will lay criminal charges after R637 million at the ETDP Seta was reportedly spent without a trace.

DA MP and national chairperson Karabo Khakhau will lay criminal charges on Thursday over R637 million allegedly missing at the Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP Seta).

Khakhau said she will be at the Cape Town police station to lay charges at 10am on Thursday, 26 March.

DA MP Khakhau will lay criminal charges

The charges relate to findings by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA). The report states that the ETDP Seta spent R637 646 000 in the 2024-25 financial year, with no trace or proof of how the funds were used.

On Tuesday, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, Tebogo Letsie, resolved to schedule a meeting with the ETDP Seta. This will take place during the second term following serious allegations of financial mismanagement.

The committee will also invite the Auditor-General to the meeting to gain a clearer understanding of what led to the missing funds.

“We cannot allow a situation where over six hundred million rand [R600 million] of the Republic’s money goes missing in this manner without accountability or action against the accounting authority of the entity,” Letsie said.

The government introduced the Setas to address workplace training needs. The programme also aims to reduce the cost of training entry-level employees through a state-subsidised and incentivised system.

Setas not living up to expectations – Ramaphosa

The chairperson added that the situation at ETDP Seta is particularly concerning. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks that Setas are not living up to expectations.

The DA said it was outraged by the reports that more than R630 million cannot be accounted for.

Khakhau said on Sunday that the party wrote to Letsie. The aim was to urgently call the ETDP Seta’s leadership before the committee to answer for this failure of governance.

“These funds were intended to support critical skills development programmes, including bursaries, internships, and work-integrated learning opportunities for young South Africans,” she said.

“Instead, they have effectively vanished without proper oversight or accountability.”

Systematic failures

The party added that the AGSA also exposed systematic failures, including poor recordkeeping, material misstatements in financial reporting, and a complete breakdown of internal controls.

“Despite massive expenditure, key performance targets were not met, with some programmes utilising as little as 22% of their allocated budgets,” Khakhau said.

She added that this raises serious questions about whether officials mismanaged the funds. It also raises concerns that they may have misappropriated them.

The DA said it was equally concerned about the apparent absence of consequence management in the Seta.

“The report indicates that no consistent disciplinary action has been taken against officials responsible for irregular or wasteful expenditure,” Khakhau said.

‘Culture of impunity’ – DA

“This entrenches a culture of impunity within an institution tasked with empowering the next generation.”

The DA demanded full accountability from the ETDP Seta’s executive leadership as well as the board.

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