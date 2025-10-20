DA demands reasons why Lesufi suspended Gauteng health HOD

Lesufi placed Malotana on suspension with immediate effect in light of revelations made regarding a procurement syndicate.

The DA in Gauteng has demanded that Premier Panyaza Lesufi reveal the reasons why he suspended Gauteng Department of Health head of department (HOD) Lesiba Malotana.

Lesufi placed Malotana on suspension with immediate effect last week in light of revelations made regarding a procurement syndicate operating within the provincial health structures.

The Gauteng Health Department has been under pressure after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) detailed how over R2 billion had been siphoned from Tembisa Hospital, which resulted in the assassination of Babita Deokaran on 23 August 2021, the Chief Director: Financial Accounting at the department.

Reasons

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said they want the reasons behind the suspension of Malotana.

“There are multiple reasons why he should be removed, but we need to know what disciplinary charges he faces, particularly if they relate to corruption,” Bloom said.

Previously, Lesufi has said the SIU investigation into whether he accepted bribes to influence two tenders was not sufficient cause to remove him, as there was no final report. He has also defended the Department after two court judgments for failing to treat cancer patients, as well as adverse Auditor General reports.

ALSO READ: Late Babita Deokaran’s report on Tembisa Hospital yields results

“What, then, was the final straw that led to his suspension? I suspect that he failed his lifestyle audit, and if so, we should be told,” said Bloom.

Review

Bloom added that “all the decisions” Malotana made as HOD need to be reviewed, including all staff appointments in strategic areas, including supply chain management.

“Malotana’s disciplinary enquiry should not be allowed to drag on for years while he is on full pay, and he should not be allowed to resign before it is concluded. Criminal charges should be laid if he is found guilty of any malfeasance.

‘Terrible judgement’

He said Lesufi made a “terrible error of judgment” by appointing Malotana in the first place.

“He should now remove Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, and ensure that competent and honest officials are appointed in key positions. This is necessary to clear the deep-seated rot that sees scandals such as R2 billion stolen from Tembisa Hospital and hundreds of cancer patients dying without treatment.”

Bloom said he will be challenging Lesufi on these issues at the premier’s & Q&A at the Gauteng Legislature sitting on Tuesday at 10am.

ALSO READ: DA calls for Gauteng health MEC’s removal after court rulings on cancer patients