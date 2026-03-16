DA turns on the heat

Highlights ongoing fraud cases, probes and financial risks.

The race to take the helm of the cities of Tshwane and Joburg in the local government elections later this year was game on as the DA stepped up the pressure in both metros.

Suspension of Tshwane officials over alleged fraud syndicate

DA Tshwane municipal and public accounts spokesperson Peter Sutton welcomed the suspension of city officials implicated in an alleged finance department fraud syndicate, which saw R1.58 million siphoned from municipal accounts.

Sutton said this matter was uncovered under the DA-led Brink administration in 2023.

“The transactions were referred for forensic investigation and escalated to the Hawks, with the necessary internal and criminal processes set in motion. This is a necessary step to protect the integrity of the city’s administration while the criminal case unfolds,” he said.

“The fact the matter has progressed to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court is a significant step in the DA’s ongoing fight against corruption in Tshwane. It also shows that action taken under the DA government is producing consequences for those implicated,” Sutton added.

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Fraud detection systems and political implications

“This case is a concrete example of the systems the DA put in place in government to detect fraud and corruption.

“If residents give the DA a mandate via the ballot box in 2026, they will be voting for more of this: stronger oversight, decisive action against corruption and real consequences for those who steal from the public purse,” he added.

Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba confirmed the city has placed officials from the finance department on precautionary suspension while a criminal case proceeds before the courts.

Bokaba said four officials and one member of the public appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 4 March, while a former official failed to appear, resulting in the issuing of a warrant of arrest.

The case has been postponed to 29 April. “The investigation confirmed irregular transactions had occurred and initially identified seven officials as suspects.

“Further analysis narrowed the scope to an organised syndicate allegedly comprising four city officials working with external accomplices. The group is alleged to have identified municipal accounts with credit balances and channelled these details to partners, who then submitted fraudulent refund claims, while impersonating legitimate account holders. According to the findings, the fraudulent refunds were ultimately directed into a single private bank account linked to a member of the public,” he added.

DA challenges Joburg budget and expands corruption probe

Last week, DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys announced the DA will approach police and the Special Investigating Unit to widen the existing fraud and corruption case against the deputy mayor and finance MMC Eugene Modise relating to Triotic Protection Services.

Meanwhile, the DA in Joburg rejected the proposed adjustment budget after it failed to pass in a council sitting on Thursday when the party, together with the Freedom Front Plus, voted against the budget, while ActionSA and the EFF chose to abstain.

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku confirmed the party served the city with legal papers demanding that the politically-facilitated agreement be removed from the budget due to several serious inconsistencies and the significant financial risk it poses to the city.

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