Top 10 stories of the day: DA stays in GNU | Gugulethu shooting | Malema on EC floods

Here’s your daily news update for 28 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Picture: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news update, the DA has escalated tensions within the GNU, withdrawing from the National Dialogue and resolving to vote against departmental budgets for what it terms “corrupt ANC Ministers.”
Additionally, seven people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday morning at a house in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
News today: 28 June 2025
Leaving GNU would cause ‘coalition of chaos’, says Steenhuisen as DA escalates pressure
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has escalated tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU), withdrawing from the National Dialogue and resolving to vote against departmental budgets for what it terms “corrupt ANC Ministers.”
DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the moves on Saturday, warning that leaving the GNU would create a “coalition of chaos” but signaling his party’s growing frustration with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.
Continue reading here
Outrage after seven people killed in mass shooting in Gugulethu
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday morning at a house in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
Police said they were alerted to the shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Continue reading here
Malema promises urgent aid for Mthatha flood victims, calls on the wealthy to help
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has pledged to find urgent solutions for flood victims in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, following devastating floods that have claimed lives and destroyed infrastructure.
During a visit to the region on Saturday, Malema was welcomed by King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at Nkululekweni Palace ahead of a briefing on the flood’s impact.
Continue reading here
WATCH: Dream comes true for student who managed to get Tyla as his date for his matric dance
Dreams come true for those who are persistent and patient enough. These words hold true for matric student Mollwane Madiba.
After months of campaigning like a politician in election season and with a child-like conviction that was borderline delusional, Madiba’s dream of having Grammy award-winning singer Tyla as his matric dance partner came true.
Continue reading here
Springboks v Barbarians — LIVE UPDATES
The Springboks open their 2025 season with a match against the invitational Barbarians at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.
The Boks will be captained by Jesse Kriel after regular skipper Siya Kolisi was ruled out of the match with an injury.
Continue reading here
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Tshwane deputy mayor accused of owing R12.5 million in rental arrears
- Six-year-old girl found dead near Nelspruit graveyard after four-day search
- How life has changed for Uyanda Hlangabezo after being on Big Brother Mzansi
- Pretorius’ history-making 153 helps SA finish strong on day one vs Zim
- Are you a young professional? Here’s how to avoid the debt trap
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Kamogelo Baukudi found alive | Floyd defends relationship with Bishop Zondo | Eight MPs fined