Top 10 stories of the day: DA stays in GNU | Gugulethu shooting | Malema on EC floods

By Enkosi Selane

28 June 2025

08:00 pm

Here’s your daily news update for 28 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Top 10 stories of the day 28 June 2025

In today’s news update,  the DA has escalated tensions within the GNU, withdrawing from the National Dialogue and resolving to vote against departmental budgets for what it terms “corrupt ANC Ministers.”

Additionally, seven people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday morning at a house in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

News today: 28 June 2025

Leaving GNU would cause ‘coalition of chaos’, says Steenhuisen as DA escalates pressure

Leader of the DA John Steenhuisen (C) and Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille (R) hold a press conference on 28 January 2025. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has escalated tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU), withdrawing from the National Dialogue and resolving to vote against departmental budgets for what it terms “corrupt ANC Ministers.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the moves on Saturday, warning that leaving the GNU would create a “coalition of chaos” but signaling his party’s growing frustration with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

Outrage after seven people killed in mass shooting in Gugulethu

Picture: iStock

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday morning at a house in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Malema promises urgent aid for Mthatha flood victims, calls on the wealthy to help

Julius Malema and King Dalindyebo addressing Mthatha flood victims. Image: EFF/X page

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has pledged to find urgent solutions for flood victims in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, following devastating floods that have claimed lives and destroyed infrastructure.

During a visit to the region on Saturday, Malema was welcomed by King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at Nkululekweni Palace ahead of a briefing on the flood’s impact.

WATCH: Dream comes true for student who managed to get Tyla as his date for his matric dance

A dream come true: matric student Mollwane Madiba with his date, Tyla, at his matric dance. Picture: @BALUCIAGA/X

Dreams come true for those who are persistent and patient enough. These words hold true for matric student Mollwane Madiba.

After months of campaigning like a politician in election season and with a child-like conviction that was borderline delusional, Madiba’s dream of having Grammy award-winning singer Tyla as his matric dance partner came true.

Springboks v Barbarians — LIVE UPDATES

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse in action against the Barbarians on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Springboks open their 2025 season with a match against the invitational Barbarians at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The Boks will be captained by Jesse Kriel after regular skipper Siya Kolisi was ruled out of the match with an injury.

