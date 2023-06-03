Daily news update: Section 194 Inquiry, Fort Hare SIU investigation and Uber and Bolt e-hailing cabs torched

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Mkhwebane’s legal fees back on the agenda as Mpofu hikes his daily rate

The impeachment process against Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to resume next week following a two month halt.

The Section 194 Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to pause due to the impasse over her legal representation and funding.

READ MORE: Mkhwebane’s legal fees back on the agenda as Mpofu hikes his daily rate

Fort Hare university to oppose application to thwart SIU investigation

General view of the entrance of the University of Fort Hare in Alice, Eastern Cape. Photo: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

The University of Fort Hare says it will be opposing Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s application to stop the SIU investigation into the university.

This after Mabuyane filed papers to declare President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SIU proclamation to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration unconstitutional and invalid.

READ MORE: Fort Hare university to oppose application to thwart SIU investigation

WATCH: Uber and Bolt e-hailing cabs torched in Soweto

A screengrab of the video of the attack on e-hailing cars at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

At least three e-hailing cabs belonging to Bolt and Uber have been torched outside Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media showing the Uber and Bolt cars in flames on Thursday night.

READ MORE: WATCH: Uber and Bolt e-hailing cabs torched in Soweto

NPA expands capacity to tackle state capture, corruption cases

Picture File: NPA head Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced that it is adopting a “more strategic and focused approach” in prosecuting state capture and corruption-related cases.

The NPA has recently come under fire over its lack of successful prosecutions related to state capture cases, despite the fact that there is a mountain of evidence from the Zondo Commission that suggests that widespread corruption took place in state institutions.

READ MORE: NPA expands capacity to tackle state capture, corruption cases

Minnie Dlamini and others attend billionaire’s wedding in Paris

Media personality Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram @MinnieDlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini was one of the South African A-listers invited to the property mogul Sisa Ngebulana’s wedding in Paris.

The TV presenter posted pictures and videos on her Insta stories. In one story, she is dancing with a glass of champagne in hand.

READ MORE: Minnie Dlamini and others attend billionaire’s wedding in Paris