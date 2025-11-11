Dams fill up with above-average rain forecast for summer

Data shows dams are overflowing as widespread storms signal a wet summer ahead.

Massive downpours of rain were recorded over the past week across the interior parts of the country in what is the start of an above-average summer rainfall forecast due to a weak La Niña system contributing to healthy dam levels.

The South African Weather Service has issued yet another yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo for the start of the week.

This will be followed by cloudier and cooler to warm conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected later this week over large parts of the country’s interior.

Dams fuller than last year

According to the department of water and sanitation, most dams in Gauteng are 100% full and the Vaal Dam in the Free State is at 101% compared to 33% this time last year.

Bronkhorstspruit Dam was 100% full compared to 66% last year this time.

Vox weather meteorologist Michelle Cordier said the past week brought significant rain across the interior, with localised flooding, hail and even a tornado reported.

“Newcastle recorded around 115mm, with many other areas seeing 50mm or more up to yesterday morning,” she said.

Alberton in the East Rand recorded about 64mm following heavy downpours last week that saw shopping malls flooded, while Pretoria recorded 40mm in the past week.

‘Good rain’

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are still likely at the start of the week over central and northeastern South Africa, Cordier said.

Less rain is expected later this week, with isolated showers and storms forecast mainly in the northeast parts of the country.

“The rain this past week was a combination of a few systems working together – there was a steep upper air trough, as well as surface high and low pressure, all working together to bring good rain to the interior,” she said.

Cordier also said that the sleet or snow which was spotted in Pretoria North was rather small hail.

“The freezing levels were not low enough for sleet or snow,” she added.

Seasonal models still showed above average rain for the summer rainfall areas, with La Niña conditions currently prevailing, Cordier said.

