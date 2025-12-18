Daveyton woman wins Chery car worth almost R500 000 in festive season surprise

For Ndungwana, the timing of the win carries deep personal significance.

A Daveyton resident received an early Christmas present on Thursday morning when she was handed the keys to a brand-new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite worth almost R500 000.

Caroline Ndungwana won The Citizen’s subscriber competition, which ran from 1 September to 23 November 2025.

The private banking consultant described herself as being in a state of disbelief since receiving the news.

“I was numb. I’ve been numb ever since I got the news. I was like, okay, when I see it, then I’ll believe it,” she said during the handover ceremony on 18 December.

Ndungwana’s entry into the competition was almost accidental. She had simply wanted to read an article on The Citizen’s website when a pop-up advertisement caught her attention.

“It popped up to say you can win a Chery if you subscribe to The Citizen. So I did that, put my details in, forgot about it, honestly speaking,” she said.

Around 26 or 27 November, she received an email indicating she might be the winner, requesting her details to verify her South African citizenship. After submitting the required information, the life-changing news was confirmed.

A timely blessing for the family

For Ndungwana, the timing of the win carries deep personal significance. The prize comes after a difficult period for her family.

“We’ve gone through a patch in my family with my husband being sick and whatnot. So this is just like restoration. Things are getting better,” she said, adding that the win felt like both a birthday and Christmas present.

The new vehicle will replace her ageing 2000 model car, which has been struggling with the daily demands of her 70 kilometre round-trip commute.

“The body’s been giving in as well because it’s tired,” she said.

Her everyday driving experience is set to improve dramatically. “My everyday drive is going to be so much better. It’s going to be much easier and more comfortable. Yeah, the best,” she said.

More than just a work vehicle

Beyond her daily commute, Ndungwana plans to use the car primarily for church activities, where she serves as a Sunday school teacher.

“I go to church a lot. I’m a Sunday school teacher. I often lift many children. So with a bigger car, there will be space for more kids,” she said.

Her first destination after receiving the keys will be her family home in Daveyton to share the good news with her parents.

The first person she told about the win was her husband. When asked if she planned to name the car, she confirmed she would find an appropriate name.

Furthermore, she said, among the features she’s most excited about is the park assist function which wasn’t available in her old car.

Ndungwana and her family also prayed alongside the car during the handover ceremony, marking the spiritual significance of the moment for them.

A phenomenal partnership

Verene Petersen, national marketing and communications manager for Chery South Africa, described the collaboration with The Citizen as an exciting opportunity.

“When we were approached to partner with The Citizen on the subscriber promotion, we were very excited because it doesn’t matter how many cars you give away or sponsor for this kind of thing; every single time, witnessing how a prize like this changes lives is a phenomenal experience,” Petersen said.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of handing over such a significant prize, Petersen said the experience resonates beyond the professional.

“Because of the way in which a prize of this nature is received, it’s an overwhelming yet happy feeling, even though it’s not me, the person doing it, I’m doing it on behalf of the Chery brand, it still is something that is phenomenal,” she said.

A glimpse into the future of motoring

The Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle represents more than just a prize.

According to Petersen, it marks an important milestone for the automotive industry in South Africa.

The car is “a fairly new introduction to the Chery Stable and it’s the start of our journey into changing the way South Africans look at and receive new energy vehicles”, she said.

The hybrid electric vehicle is powered by a combination of a 1.5 litre petrol engine and an electric motor connected to a battery pack.

It achieves remarkable fuel efficiency, sipping only 5.4 litres per 100 kilometres and accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 8.18 seconds.

Peterson highlighted the vehicle’s impressive range and efficiency. “This car is able to do about 1 000km in town on one tank. Fuel consumption is awesome. It comes with amazing warranties and I think that she’s going to enjoy the ownership experience tremendously,” she said.

Feature-packed flagship model

In its flagship Elite specification, the Tiggo Cross comes loaded with premium features including dual digital screens, a 360-degree camera, voice control, wireless charger, sunroof, dual-zone climate control and a Sony sound system.

Safety is paramount with seven airbags and advanced driver assistance systems, including cruise control.

Ndungwana described her experience at the handover as warm and welcoming. “Coming here was numb. I’ve been numb since they told me. When I got here, it was real. The people are friendly. It was very warm, very welcoming. I was relaxed. I wasn’t stressed about anything. It was nothing but beautiful,” she said.

When asked if the reality had sunk in yet, she admitted she was still processing the moment. “It’s halfway there because we have seen it, but you know it’s halfway there,” she said with a smile.

The competition, which required participants to subscribe to The Citizen through print, e-edition or newsletter between September and November, has now closed.

For Caroline Ndungwana, this festive season will be one she’ll never forget.

