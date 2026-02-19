News

Dead body dumped on Capitec branch floor, two arrested

By Lukholo Mazibuko

19 February 2026

11:49 am

Two women from the family have been arrested and charged with extortion, intimidation and public disturbance.

Dead body dumped on Capitec branch floor, two arrested

The deceased body inside the Capitec Stanger branch covered in blue plastic sheet. Picture: X/@lord_marven1

Capitec clients and staff got the fright of their lives this week when a dead body was dumped on the floor of a branch in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal.

The commotion was allegedly linked to a dispute over a funeral policy claim. 

The family is understood to have used a funeral parlour vehicle to bring the deceased’s body to the bank, although it is not clear whether it had previously been in the mortuary and how the family obtained the body.

In a video of the incident, a group of people are seen taking a body, covered in a plastic sheet, out of the back of what appears to be the funeral parlour van and carrying it into the branch.

Nikesh Hooblall, the owner of Taurus Medical and Security, told The Citizen that he received a group WhatsApp message on Wednesday about the body. 

“When I arrived, there was a lot of commotion. The family stood outside talking to officials, while security cordoned off the bank.”

“The deceased was in a body bag on the floor inside the bank. It seemed there was a dispute over a funeral policy.”

He said they secured the scene and called the police for assistance.

Two from family arrested 

Police have since arrested two women from the family.

They face charges of extortion, intimidation, and public disturbance.

The pair will appear in the Kwadukuza Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Constable Siphesihle Myeni told The Citizen that reports show the family had two policies with the bank for their grandmother. 

“One was paid out and the second was pending verification due to an unclear funeral parlour stamp,” he said. 

“The deceased body was taken to Kwadukuza Mortuary for further investigation,” said Myeni. 

Capitec responds 

Capitec has yet to comment on the alleged dispute, but acknowledged the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Stanger branch.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family during this time and apologise to those affected.” 

The bank said it will cooperate with authorities.

