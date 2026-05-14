Decades-long wait for clean water ends for Limpopo communities

Upstream water use remains entirely unrestricted, with dams in those areas recorded as full, while the N'wamanungu Dam sits nearly empty.

Schools without water. Clinics running dry. Complaints dating back to 2017 that went unanswered. A new report lays bare just how badly the Middle Letaba sub-catchment area has been failed, and what happens next.

For communities in Limpopo’s Middle Letaba sub-catchment area, the water crisis is not new.

The Middle Letaba Dam has not filled since the year 2000, and for the people who depend on it, that statistic tells only part of the story.

Schools and healthcare facilities have gone without reliable water access. Boreholes have been vandalised and left unrepaired.

A local Water User Association never materialised. Complaints raised as far back as 2017 remain unresolved.

A Ministerial Independent Investigative Panel (MIIP), led by retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe, spent nearly a year documenting these failures.

On 13 May 2026, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina formally handed the report, along with a government action plan, to Limpopo’s Acting Premier Basikopo Makamu.

Majodina said the report is credible and that its recommendations will be backed by a concrete implementation plan covering short, medium and long-term interventions.

A dam that was set up to fail

The panel’s findings paint a troubling picture of structural neglect.

Majodina said the N’wamanungu Dam was overdesigned and poorly located, sitting in a catchment where demand has long exceeded supply.

Upstream water use remains entirely unrestricted, with dams in those areas recorded as full while the N’wamanungu Dam sat nearly empty.

The Reserve gazetted in 2018 also unjustifiably excludes part of the catchment, directly undermining water availability for both environmental conservation and basic human needs.

Majodina said the department also appeared to have continued issuing water licences in an already overstressed catchment, while compliance monitoring and enforcement remained inadequate.

Projects designed specifically to augment the system, including a pipeline to transfer water from the Klein Letaba River and augmentation from Nandoni Dam, were left stalled.

“Government cannot simply acknowledge challenges without responding decisively,” she said.

Years of broken promises

Majodina acknowledged some positive efforts by the department in response to challenges first raised in 2012, but said high vacancy rates, budget constraints and inadequate training severely limited its ability to act.

The cumulative effect of abandoned projects, missing institutions and inaccessible water for schools and clinics eroded whatever public confidence remained.

She was direct about the gravity of the moment.

“Today, we are not only releasing a report. We are presenting a commitment to action,” Majodina said. “This action plan prioritises immediate relief while laying the foundation for long-term water security and sustainable economic development.”

What is being done right now

Majodina said the department has committed to increasing water volumes currently being treated at the dam and at Mapuve.

Three large pumps have already been commissioned to boost raw water supply, and the dam currently sits at 172.50 mm³, 100.3% of full supply capacity, following above-normal rainfall in the region.

She said boreholes vandalised over the years will be rehabilitated in partnership with Mopani District Municipality, with new ones drilled where surplus groundwater exists.

The Klein Letaba River canal will be fast-tracked for replacement with a pipeline, and the Giyani Water Treatment Works will be upgraded. Majodina said that if the canal replacement is prioritised, it could unlock up to five million cubic metres of water for communities.

“I instructed the department to develop a comprehensive implementation plan aligned to the findings and recommendations of the panel,” she said.

The longer road ahead

Majodina said feasibility studies will be conducted within two years for an off-take weir on the Klein Letaba River and a new dam on the same river.

She said these interventions will also unlock water for economic development.

Drones will be deployed to monitor unlawful irrigation and forestry water use, with investigations into illegal water activity set to begin.

Alien invasive species will also be tackled as part of the Giyani Phase 2 reticulation rollout.

Acting Premier Makamu assured Majodina that Limpopo’s provincial government would work alongside the Department of Water and Sanitation and Mopani District Municipality to ensure full implementation of the action plan.