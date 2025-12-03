December starts on a sour note as petrol prices increase

The increased fuel prices kick in today.

December has kicked off on a harsh note for motorists, with the petrol price increase adding pressure to already strained household budgets.

The latest hike kicks in today and is expected to affect travel costs as the festive season gets underway.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, announced adjustments to fuel prices based on current local and international factors.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at international prices, including shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices decreased from 64.14 US Dollars (USD) to 63.54 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factor is oversupply concerns stemming from increased production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers amid slower global demand.

International petroleum product prices – the average international petrol prices were affected by lower inventories ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere due to planned and unplanned refinery outages, which led to higher refinery margins.

Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

Implementation of the Slate Levy

Adjustment of the Industry Margins – In line with the application of the Regulatory Accounting System (RAS), the minister approved a net increase of 3.6 c/l in the annual margin adjustments on petrol and a net increase of 5.48 c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin wholesale prices.

Fuel prices for December 2025

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): twenty-nine cents per litre (29.00 c/l) increase.

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): twenty-nine cents per litre (29.00 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): sixty-five point four eight cents per litre (65.48 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): eighty-two point four eight cents per litre (82.48 c/l) increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): seventy-four point four eight cents per litre (74.48 c/l) increase.

SMNRP for IP: ninety-nine cents per litre (99.00 c/l) increase.

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: twenty-four cents per litre (24.00 c/kg) increase & nine cents per kilogram (9.00 c/kg) increase in the Western Cape.

