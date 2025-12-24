Decomposed woman’s remains found in shallow grave; death caused by multiple stab wounds

Post-mortem results lead to inquest being converted into a murder investigation near Bethlehem.

A decomposed body discovered buried in a shallow grave near Bethlehem has been identified as that of a woman who sustained multiple fatal stab wounds, Free State police have confirmed.

The discovery was made over the weekend in an open field in the Voggelfontein area when an initiation schoolteacher was collecting firewood.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the teacher noticed something disturbing while working in the area.

“He noticed a shallow grave with what appeared to be human body parts protruding from the ground and immediately alerted the police,” Mophiring said.

ASLO READ: Several killed, others wounded in Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting

Discovery and initial response

Officers who responded to the scene observed human remains partially exposed from the burial site.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police observed a human leg protruding from the shallow grave,” Mophiring explained.

The spokesperson added that the body was subsequently exhumed and transported to a government mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Murder investigation launched

The post-mortem results have prompted a significant development in the case.

Mophiring confirmed that the examination revealed the victim had suffered violent injuries. “The post-mortem results revealed that the deceased is a female who sustained multiple fatal stab wounds,” he said.

Based on these findings, investigators have reclassified the case. “Consequently, the inquest case has been converted to a murder case,” Mophiring added.

ALSO READ: Gqeberha police probe four counts of murder after shooting spree

Identification efforts underway

Police are working to establish the biological identity of the deceased.

Mophiring said several people have come forward believing the remains may be those of their loved ones.

“Further forensic analysis will be conducted on individuals who have come forward claiming the remains, to establish the biological identity of the deceased,” he said.

According to police reports, the body may potentially be connected to another case.

“Investigations are also focusing on a missing person case reported in October 2025 in the Voggelfontein area, which is believed to be linked to this discovery,” Mophiring revealed.

Appeal for information

At this stage, both the identity of the victim and any potential suspects remain unknown as detectives continue their investigation.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could assist with the case.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Bethlehem Detective Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marius Nel, on 082 526 2717, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

READ NEXT: Mkhwanazi says Madlanga commission must lead to change in criminal justice system (VIDEO)