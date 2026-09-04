‘Young people must find creative ways of celebrating Spring Day without wasting water or harming others’

The department said the festivities should not compromise water resources or a person's dignity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has called on South Africans to reconsider how they use water during celebrations.

This follows reports of wastage and mistreatment of members of the public during Spring Day activities on 1 September.

Water wasted as Spring Day festivities raised concern

Spring Day celebrations had drawn young people together to welcome the new season, according to DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

Mavasa said the festivities should not compromise water resources or a person’s dignity.

“Celebrations should never result in the unnecessary waste of water or come at the expense of another person’s dignity, safety or rights,” she said.

The department had noted how much water was used during the celebrations and said the trend was worrying given the country’s ongoing water challenges.

“In a country where communities continue to experience water challenges, deliberately wasting water for entertainment is concerning and highlights the need for a change in how water is valued and used.”

El Niño conditions add pressure on resources

The DWS raised concern about the anticipated effects of El Niño on the country’s water supply.

Mavasa warned that hotter temperatures and drier conditions could strain resources further.

“These conditions can place additional pressure on already limited water resources and make responsible water use even more important,” she said.

Reports of humiliation during celebrations concerning

The department also flagged incidents where people were reportedly humiliated or intimidated during Spring Day activities.

“No tradition, social activity, or celebration should be used as an excuse to violate another person’s rights,” Mavasa said.

She urged communities to celebrate differently going forward.

“We call on young people and communities to find enjoyable and creative ways of celebrating Spring Day without wasting water or harming others,” Mavasa said.

Everyday water-saving habits urged

Mavasa said responsible water use needed to become routine rather than reactive.

She stressed that government could not solve the crisis alone.

“Government programmes and infrastructure alone cannot secure the country’s water future if water continues to be unnecessarily wasted,” she said.