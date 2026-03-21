Did your bin not get collected? Here’s when Pikitup may be in your area

Pikitup's Randburg, Roodeport and Waterval depots have been hardest hit.

Johannesburg waste management utility Pikitup has, for the second week in a row, been forced to collect waste over the weekend following service disruptions in several areas of the city this week.

Pikitup’s Randburg and Roodeport depots have been hardest hit by protest action and the partial closure of the Marie Louise landfill site, forcing trucks to travel longer distances to disposal facilities in the south of Johannesburg.

It said on Thursday that the two depots were about “two days behind on their waste collection schedules” and would be collecting over the weekend to clear the backlog.

“Waste collection services in these areas will be supplemented with additional vehicles, personnel and access to less congested waste disposal sites, as other depots will not be operating over the weekend. It is anticipated that the weekend operations will clear all outstanding backlogs and normalise services from 23 March 2026.”

Put your bins out

Pikitup said the disruption to waste collection services was caused, among other factors, by operational challenges, community demands for employment in areas such as Malatjie, Honeydew, Cosmo City, and Zandspruit, and wet weather conditions that contributed to delays at landfill sites.

Pikitup appealed to residents of the following areas to place their waste bins out for collection over the weekend.

When will my bin be collected?

ROODEPORT

The following areas were scheduled for collection on Saturday, although bad weather may affect this.

Florida

Bramfischerville

Sol Plaatjies

Florida Park

Doornkop

Quellerina

Constantia Kloof

Florida Park

Wilfordon

The following areas are scheduled for collection on Sunday, if not collected on Saturday.

Discovery

Georginia

Bramfischerville

Discovery

Hamburg

Florida Hill

Tshepisong

Fleurhof

Florida

Bramfischerville

Doornkop

Fleurhof

RANDBURG

The following areas were scheduled for collection on Saturday, although bad weather may affect this.

Randpark Ridge

Randpark Ext 1

Boskruin / Randpark Ridge

Randpark Ext 4

Bromhof

Northwold

Randpark Ridge

Boskruin

Sharonlea

Boskruin / Sundowner

Bushill / Randpark Ridge

Randpark Ridge

Northwold

Jackal Creek

Randpark Ridge

Ranpark / Boskruin

Sundowner

Fire Station / Sundowner

Randpark Ridge / Honeydew West

Sonnesglans

Lion Park / Thabo Mbeki

Northriding / Bromhof

Bromhof

The following areas are scheduled for collection on Sunday.

Blairgowrie

Darrenwood/Aldarapark

Kelland/Fountain Blue

Robindale

Randpark

Fernridge

Linden/Robindale

Windsor East/Windsor Glen

Cresta/Windsor East

Robinhills/Fountain Blue

Robindale/Windsor East

Windsor West

Windsor East and West – Republic Street/Windsor East(Counteses Str)/Riverglades/Windsor West-Kings Str and Alexander

President Ridge/Moreta

Bromhof

Windsor East and West

MIDRAND

Meanwhile, 7 routes in the Midrand area that were scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.

They are:

Noordwyk Central

Savanna Estate, Summit View Estate, Blue Hils South

Noordwyk North, 14th, Vodaworld Road, George Road

Noordwyk South, Noordwyk Central, The West, End Estate

Sagewood Manoor, Noordwyk North

Noordwyk East, Erand Gardens

Noordwyk North, 14th Road, Vodaworld

WATERVAL

The Waterval depot has been hit hard by delays, and many areas will only be collected next week.

Monday, 23 March 2026

Newlands

Linden

Montgomery Park and Roosevelt Park

Montclaire, Newlands & Roosevelt Park

Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Melville

Westdene

Mayfair and Crosby

Sophiatown, Martindale, Waterval Flats

Auckland Park and Rossmore

Coronationville and Westbury

Langlaagte, Homestead Park and Mayfair West

Westbury, Brixton, Hursthill

Crosby, Auckland Park & Fairlands Flat

Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Riverlea New Houses, Industria, Hostel

Parktown West, Richmond and Jan Hofmeyer

Pageview, Vrededorp

Amalgam and Crown Mines

Mayfair North

Newclare

Riverlea Ext 2

Westcliff and Parktown West

Parktown West & Westcliff

Thursday, 26 March 2026

Northcliff Ext 1, 9, Waterval Estate, Montroux

Blackheath and Residale

Northcliff Ext 13 and Fairlands

Valeridene, Northcliff Ext 2, 6, 7, 8

Fairlands

Bosmont

Northcliff Ext 12, 15 and 25

Berario, Northcliff Ext 4 and Fairlands

Fairlands

Friday, 27 March 2026

Emmarentia

Parkview

Greenside

Greenside and Emmarentia

Victory Park and Emmarentia Ext 1

Melville

Disruptions

Pikitup said the disruption to waste collection services was caused, among other factors, by operational challenges, community demands for employment in areas such as Malatjie, Honeydew, Cosmo City, and Zandspruit, and wet weather conditions that contributed to delays at landfill sites.

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