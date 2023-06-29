Diepsloot protest will intensify unless Ramaphosa shows up

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

Diepsloot residents demanded to speak with President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying they will intensify protest action until he visits Soweto.

In response to the lack of police visibility, protesters surrounded the local police station earlier this week in an attempt to hold officers accountable.

Diepsloot protests continue

Residents say they have “been forgotten” by local police, and they now want Ramaphosa to experience crime “first hand”.

On 20 June, residents delivered a memorandum to the Diepsloot police station, with the Deputy Chairperson of the Diepsloot community forum, Lefa Nkala, saying:

“Our people are getting killed. These criminals will take your money, take your cell phone and kill you”.

Nkala said the community isn’t dealing “with normal criminals”. Instead, they at the mercy of “people who are in war against the community”.

WATCH: Diepsloot protests

Speaking on eNCA on Thursday morning, public safety expert Jacob Mofokeng said the community’s concerns are legitimate since local police stations are ill-equipped to deal with crime.

Mofokeng said robberies have increased and stations have been underresourced for years.

“The communities of Diepsloot have come to a point where they feel that they need to see the president”, which should never happen.”

Service delivery issues

In addition to the escalating levels of crime in Diepsloot, residents also face a severe lack of service delivery.

On Wednesday, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda addressed residents at the Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto to discuss his “first phase of focus”.

He said the water and electricity issues will be address on Monday, vowing that his office will “focus on the most important aspects of [the community’s] daily lived experiences”.

