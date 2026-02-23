News

Home » News

WATCH: Diesel spill on KZN highway draws fuel-hungry looters with soft drink bottles and buckets

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

23 February 2026

01:24 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Four people were injured in a crash involving two trucks, one carrying 30 000 litres of diesel.

WATCH: Diesel spill on major KZN highway as looters scoop up fuel

Two trucks collided on the M7 and N2 on-ramp on Monday. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Thousands of litres flowed down a highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after two trucks collided in Durban.

The accident happened on the M7 and N2 on-ramp on Monday morning, with looters using soft drink bottles and buckets to scoop up the diesel.

30 000 litres of fuel

ALS Paramedic spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the collision between a tanker carrying 30 000 litres of diesel and a heavy-duty truck occurred shortly before 11am, resulting in a major spillage and two entrapments.

“Multiple ALS Paramedics units were dispatched to a serious T-bone collision of two trucks. Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage.

ALSO READ: Sixteen schoolchildren injured after taxi and car collide in KZN

Jamieson said paramedics found two trucks with trailers, one being a tanker, had been involved in a T-bone collision.

According to ALS Paramedics, the tanker reportedly overturned, came to rest on its side, and immediately began leaking approximately 30 000 litres of diesel onto the roadway.

WATCH: Looters steal fuel on KZN highway

Video: eNCA.

Four people injured

Jamieson said paramedics found “many looters” attempting to steal the diesel and, upon assessing the scene, discovered that four people had been injured in the collision between the two trucks.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Two of the occupants were severely entrapped in the wreckage, and the eThekwini fire department was called and arrived swiftly and used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to cut them free,” Jamieson said.

He said that once freed, all patients were transported to local government facilities by ALS paramedics.

“The area has been closed off to allow for the cleanup of the diesel, as well as the salvage and recovery of the trucks.

“The M7 going towards the Bluff has been closed at the N2, and you’re unable to come off the N2 going onto the M7 going northbound. I’d advise against this area or costs.”

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the collision are unknown; however, all necessary authorities were in attendance, who will be investigating further.

ALSO READ: Scholar transporter carrying 17 pupils involved in accident while fleeing police

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Accidents diesel Durban KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) looting paramedics

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SIU reveals ‘network of religious figures’ exploited Home Affairs for 20 years; Bushiri, Omotoso, 3GAR named
News Sibiya denies Witness F and Matlala’s testimonies about impalas
Politics Could Colleen Makhubele be preparing for Joburg mayor bid?
Courts Robert Mugabe’s son to remain behind bars, bail hearing set for March
News Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News