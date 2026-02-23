WATCH: Diesel spill on KZN highway draws fuel-hungry looters with soft drink bottles and buckets

Four people were injured in a crash involving two trucks, one carrying 30 000 litres of diesel.

Thousands of litres flowed down a highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after two trucks collided in Durban.

The accident happened on the M7 and N2 on-ramp on Monday morning, with looters using soft drink bottles and buckets to scoop up the diesel.

30 000 litres of fuel

ALS Paramedic spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the collision between a tanker carrying 30 000 litres of diesel and a heavy-duty truck occurred shortly before 11am, resulting in a major spillage and two entrapments.

“Multiple ALS Paramedics units were dispatched to a serious T-bone collision of two trucks. Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage.

ALSO READ: Sixteen schoolchildren injured after taxi and car collide in KZN

Jamieson said paramedics found two trucks with trailers, one being a tanker, had been involved in a T-bone collision.

According to ALS Paramedics, the tanker reportedly overturned, came to rest on its side, and immediately began leaking approximately 30 000 litres of diesel onto the roadway.

WATCH: Looters steal fuel on KZN highway

Police had to intervene to stop the looting of diesel in Durban a short while ago.



A truck and a tanker crashed on the M7/N2 intersection, leading to a massive spill.



Four occupants of the trucks have been injured.



The scene is still active.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/kDCY6YElrH – Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) February 23, 2026

Video: eNCA.

Four people injured

Jamieson said paramedics found “many looters” attempting to steal the diesel and, upon assessing the scene, discovered that four people had been injured in the collision between the two trucks.

“Two of the occupants were severely entrapped in the wreckage, and the eThekwini fire department was called and arrived swiftly and used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to cut them free,” Jamieson said.

He said that once freed, all patients were transported to local government facilities by ALS paramedics.

“The area has been closed off to allow for the cleanup of the diesel, as well as the salvage and recovery of the trucks.

“The M7 going towards the Bluff has been closed at the N2, and you’re unable to come off the N2 going onto the M7 going northbound. I’d advise against this area or costs.”

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the collision are unknown; however, all necessary authorities were in attendance, who will be investigating further.

ALSO READ: Scholar transporter carrying 17 pupils involved in accident while fleeing police